Testing recipe : mini meatballs like Mario Carbone

Ingredients
- 2 cup basil leaves, picked with stems discarded
- 1 cup olive oil
- 2 cup parsley leaves, picked with stem discarded
- 1 Tablespoon pesto (recipe above)
Chef notes
Preparation
Blanch the herbs. Shock in ice water. Squeeze out excess moisture. Roughly chop the herbs before adding to the blender.
Add all ingredients to the blender. Spin until blended with olive oil until desired consistency. Season to taste.
Homemade pesto adds a fresh, herbaceous note to this classic Italian dish. The melty mozzarella and crispy breading are the definition of classic comfort food. This recipe is tailor-made for entertaining but straight-forward enough for a family snack.
