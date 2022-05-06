Testing recipe : mini meatballs like Mario Carbone

this is to test chef notes

Preparation

Blanch the herbs. Shock in ice water. Squeeze out excess moisture. Roughly chop the herbs before adding to the blender.

Add all ingredients to the blender. Spin until blended with olive oil until desired consistency. Season to taste.

Homemade pesto adds a fresh, herbaceous note to this classic Italian dish. The melty mozzarella and crispy breading are the definition of classic comfort food. This recipe is tailor-made for entertaining but straight-forward enough for a family snack.

