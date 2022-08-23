IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Tangy Gin and Passionfruit Juice

PREP TIME
5 mins
SERVINGS
2
RATE THIS RECIPE
(11)

Try this shrimp with corn radish salad paired with a tangy cocktail

04:01
JJ Johnson
Ingredients

  • 2 tablespoons white balsamic vinegar
  • 1 tablespoon granulated sugar
  • 1 teaspoon grated ginger
  • 8 fluid ounces passion fruit juice
  • 1 ounce lemon juice
  • 4 ounces gin
  • 1 lemon rind

Chef notes

I think gin is super fun for summertime cocktails because it is filled with so many botanicals. I love gin and juice. It's refreshing and has a bit of a kick — something to enjoy on the last days of summer.

Swap option: You can substitute any kind of fruit juice you like in this recipe.

Preparation

1.

Mix the white balsamic, sugar and ginger together in a small sauté pan. Heat over low heat until the sugar is dissolved. Set aside to cool completely.

2.

Place 2 to 3 large ice cubes in a glass. Divide the base into each glass and mix with passion fruit juice, lemon juice and gin.

3.

Garnish with a rind and serve right away.

Recipe Tags

EntertainingSummerDrinks

