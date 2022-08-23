PREP TIME
5 mins
SERVINGS
2
Ingredients
- 2 tablespoons white balsamic vinegar
- 1 tablespoon granulated sugar
- 1 teaspoon grated ginger
- 8 fluid ounces passion fruit juice
- 1 ounce lemon juice
- 4 ounces gin
- 1 lemon rind
Chef notes
I think gin is super fun for summertime cocktails because it is filled with so many botanicals. I love gin and juice. It's refreshing and has a bit of a kick — something to enjoy on the last days of summer.
Swap option: You can substitute any kind of fruit juice you like in this recipe.
Preparation1.
Mix the white balsamic, sugar and ginger together in a small sauté pan. Heat over low heat until the sugar is dissolved. Set aside to cool completely.2.
Place 2 to 3 large ice cubes in a glass. Divide the base into each glass and mix with passion fruit juice, lemon juice and gin.3.
Garnish with a rind and serve right away.