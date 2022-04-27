Ingredients
- 2 whole cinnamon sticks
- 1 teaspoon coriander seed
- 1 tablespoon star anise
- 2 cups sugar
- 2 whole vanilla beans, split
- 2 cups water
- 2 large oranges, zested and juiced
- 1 lime, zested and juiced
- 1 lemon, zested and juiced
- 1/2 teaspoon freshly grated nutmeg
- 1/2 cup tamarind concentrate
- ice and carbonated water, for serving
Chef notes
Many cola recipes require a brown syrup or coloring. This recipe uses tamarind as a natural flavoring and coloring. When young T'Challa and Shuri would have their special movie nights, a batch of this cola was made for them to accompany their snack of harissa popcorn.
Preparation1.
In a small sauté pan, toast the cinnamon, coriander and anise over medium-high heat until aromatic, about 1 to 2 minutes.2.
Transfer to a small saucepan with the sugar, vanilla, water, orange zest, lime zest and lemon zest. Bring to a boil and simmer until sugar is completely dissolved, about 2 minutes.3.
Remove from heat and whisk in orange juice, lime juice, lemon juice, nutmeg and tamarind concentrate.4.
Pour 1/2 cup of syrup into a tall glass.5.
Fill halfway with ice.6.
Pour 1½ cups of carbonated water and stir.
Reprinted with permission from "Marvel’s Black Panther: The Official Wakanda Cookbook" by Nyanyika Banda. Insight Editions, 2022.