Tagliatelle with Prosciutto, Peas and Cream

Courtesy Stefano Secchi
Stefano Secchi
Ingredients

  • 1/2 cup fresh peas
  • 1 tablespoon unsalted butter
  • 2 slices prosciutto, cut into pieces
  • 1 cup heavy cream
  • 1/2 teaspoon freshly grated nutmeg
  • 1/2 teaspoon kosher salt, to taste
  • 1 nest tagliatelle
  • freshly grated Parmigiano-Reggiano, to finish

    • Chef notes

    This recipe reminds me so much of Emilia-Romagna in the springtime. The salty prosciutto, sweet peas and fresh cream make this a wonderful comfort food for the warm weather.

    Technique tip: The key here is to let the prosciutto infuse the cream to start the sauce, then add the cooked peas at the end and shave lots of Parmigiano on top.

    Swap option: You can sub a fresh garganelli pasta or penne pasta.

    Preparation

    1.

    Bring a pot of salted water to a boil. Set up a bowl with ice water.

    2.

    Add the peas and cook for one minute. Quickly dunk in ice water; reserve.

    3.

    Bring a pot of salted water to a boil.

    4.

    In a medium saucepan, over medium heat, add the butter and prosciutto. Cook gently for 1 minute, then add the cream with nutmeg and salt. Bring up to simmer and turn off the heat.

    5.

    Meanwhile, drop the tagliatelle pasta into the boiling water. Cook according to package directions, or 3 minutes if fresh, then add to the cream mixture.

    6.

    Put the medium saucepan back on medium heat and cook so cream coats the tagliatelle pasta and reduces, about 2-3 minutes. Add the fresh peas and nutmeg, toss, check for seasoning and plate with lots of grated Parmigiano.

    Tagliatelle with Prosciutto, Peas and Cream

    Recipe Tags

    ItalianEntertainingDinnerComfort FoodEasyQuickSpringEntrées

