Chef notes

This recipe reminds me so much of Emilia-Romagna in the springtime. The salty prosciutto, sweet peas and fresh cream make this a wonderful comfort food for the warm weather.

Technique tip: The key here is to let the prosciutto infuse the cream to start the sauce, then add the cooked peas at the end and shave lots of Parmigiano on top.

Swap option: You can sub a fresh garganelli pasta or penne pasta.