IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

8 affordable swimwear trends the whole family will love

Tacos Gobernador

COOK TIME
20 mins
PREP TIME
20 mins
SERVINGS
6-8
RATE THIS RECIPE
(26)
Courtesy Marcella Valladolid
Marcela Valladolid
COOK TIME
20 mins
PREP TIME
20 mins
SERVINGS
6-8
RATE THIS RECIPE
(26)

Ingredients

  • 2 tablespoons olive oil, plus more for quesadillas
  • 1/2 white onion, diced
  • 3 cloves garlic, minced
  • 2 poblano peppers, charred, peeled and diced
  • 2 cups chopped shrimp in large chunks
  • tortillas
  • 2 cups shredded Monterey Jack cheese
  • hot sauce and lime, for serving

    • Chef notes

    I love this recipe because I grew up eating it in iconic Tijuana restaurant Los Arcos while growing up in Mexico. It's an incredibly simple dish that captures the wonderful flavors of Mazatlán, Sinaloa, Mexico, a state that is famous for its creative shrimp preparations. The dish is named after the former governor of Sinaloa, Francisco Labastida, to whom it was first served.

    Preparation

    1.

    Heat oil in heavy large pan over high heat.

    2.

    Add onions and sauté 4 minutes. Add garlic and sauté one minute longer. Add poblanos and sauté just one minute longer to combine flavors.

    3.

    Add shrimp and stir until they're cooked through, about 4 minutes total. Season shrimp mixture to taste with salt and pepper.

    4.

    To assemble tacos, heat a little oil in another heavy large pan. Add two tortillas and cook 30 seconds.

    5.

    Add 1/4 cup shredded cheese to half of tortilla and scoop some of the shrimp mixture over.

    6.

    Fold half of tortilla over shrimp and cheese and cook until cheese at edge is crusty.

    7.

    Serve with hot sauce and lime.

    Tacos Gobernador

    Make Marcela Valladolid's shrimp tacos

    June 2, 202104:32

    Recipe Tags

    MexicanTODAY with Hoda & JennaComfort FoodDinnerEasyQuickSeafoodEntrées

    More EntréesSee All

    Photo of rice with a fried egg on top

    Crazy Rice

    Drunken Spaghetti

    Spaghetti all'Ubriaco (Drunken Spaghetti)

    Life-Changing Udon with Soft-Boiled Egg

    Soy Sauce Chow Mein

    Spring Vegetable Stew with Parmigiano

    Herby Lemon Spaghetti with Snap Peas

    Heart-Healthy Chow Mein

    Pulled Pork Bowls

    Mom's Bulgogi with Cucumber Kimchi Salad

    Mom's Bulgogi with Cucumber Kimchi Salad

    Mom's Bulgogi with Cucumber Kimchi Salad

    Hot Dogs and Rice