I love this recipe because I grew up eating it in iconic Tijuana restaurant Los Arcos while growing up in Mexico. It's an incredibly simple dish that captures the wonderful flavors of Mazatlán, Sinaloa, Mexico, a state that is famous for its creative shrimp preparations. The dish is named after the former governor of Sinaloa, Francisco Labastida, to whom it was first served.

Preparation

Heat oil in heavy large pan over high heat.

Add onions and sauté 4 minutes. Add garlic and sauté one minute longer. Add poblanos and sauté just one minute longer to combine flavors.

Add shrimp and stir until they're cooked through, about 4 minutes total. Season shrimp mixture to taste with salt and pepper.

To assemble tacos, heat a little oil in another heavy large pan. Add two tortillas and cook 30 seconds.

Add 1/4 cup shredded cheese to half of tortilla and scoop some of the shrimp mixture over.

Fold half of tortilla over shrimp and cheese and cook until cheese at edge is crusty.

Serve with hot sauce and lime.