Taco-Stuffed Peppers

Yumna Jawad / FeelGoodFoodie
Yumna Jawad
Ingredients

  • 4 green peppers halved and cored
  • 1 tablespoon olive oil
  • 1 pound lean ground beef
  • 2 teaspoons chili powder
  • 2 teaspoons cumin
  • 1/2 teaspoon dried oregano
  • 1/2 teaspoon garlic powder
  • 1/2 teaspoon salt
  • 1/2 teaspoon pepper
  • 2 tablespoons tomato paste
  • 1/2 cup water
    • To Serve
  • 1/2 cup shredded cheddar cheese
  • finely shredded lettuce
  • salsa

    • Chef notes

    These healthy taco stuffed peppers are a great low-carb dinner recipe for weeknight meals. They're easy to make, so filling and customizable!

    Preparation

    1.

    Preheat oven to 425 F. Place the green pepper halves in an oven-safe baking dish and bake until the peppers soften, about 15 minutes.

    2.

    Heat the olive oil in a skillet over medium-high heat. Add the ground beef and cook until browned, about 5-7 minutes. Drain any fat.

    3.

    Add the chili powder, cumin, dried oregano, garlic powder, salt, pepper, tomato paste and water. Stir to combine and continue cooking over medium-low heat until the sauce has thickened, about 3-5 minutes.

    4.

    Spoon the taco meat into the crevice of the four baked pepper halves and sprinkle the cheddar cheese on top. Return peppers to the oven until the cheese melts, about 5 minutes.

    5.

    Top with lettuce and salsa or any other taco toppings.

    Recipe Tags

    DinnerEat Better TODAYEasyHealthyKid-friendlyLow-carbQuickEntrées

