Ingredients
Chef notes
These healthy taco stuffed peppers are a great low-carb dinner recipe for weeknight meals. They're easy to make, so filling and customizable!
Preparation1.
Preheat oven to 425 F. Place the green pepper halves in an oven-safe baking dish and bake until the peppers soften, about 15 minutes.2.
Heat the olive oil in a skillet over medium-high heat. Add the ground beef and cook until browned, about 5-7 minutes. Drain any fat.3.
Add the chili powder, cumin, dried oregano, garlic powder, salt, pepper, tomato paste and water. Stir to combine and continue cooking over medium-low heat until the sauce has thickened, about 3-5 minutes.4.
Spoon the taco meat into the crevice of the four baked pepper halves and sprinkle the cheddar cheese on top. Return peppers to the oven until the cheese melts, about 5 minutes.5.
Top with lettuce and salsa or any other taco toppings.