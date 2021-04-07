These healthy taco stuffed peppers are a great low-carb dinner recipe for weeknight meals. They're easy to make, so filling and customizable!

Preparation

1.

Preheat oven to 425 F. Place the green pepper halves in an oven-safe baking dish and bake until the peppers soften, about 15 minutes.

2.

Heat the olive oil in a skillet over medium-high heat. Add the ground beef and cook until browned, about 5-7 minutes. Drain any fat.

3.

Add the chili powder, cumin, dried oregano, garlic powder, salt, pepper, tomato paste and water. Stir to combine and continue cooking over medium-low heat until the sauce has thickened, about 3-5 minutes.

4.

Spoon the taco meat into the crevice of the four baked pepper halves and sprinkle the cheddar cheese on top. Return peppers to the oven until the cheese melts, about 5 minutes.

5.

Top with lettuce and salsa or any other taco toppings.