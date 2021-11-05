Ingredients
Chef notes
Sweet tea is an incredible base for a chicken marinade. It gives the chicken the most subtle sweetness but still keeps all the other flavors front and center.
Technique tip: Using a zip-top bag makes this very easy when you marinate the chicken. Just toss it after use!
Swap option: You could use any other kind of chicken. This would be great as wings or use it to brine an entire chicken and then spatchcock it.
Preparation1.
In a large zip-top bag, combine the chicken, sweet tea, shallot, garlic, olive oil and salt. Squeeze the halved lemons into the marinade and then add the lemons themselves. Carefully zip the top closed and place into a baking dish.2.
Transfer the baking dish into the refrigerator and marinate for 12 to 24 hours. Once marinated, carefully remove the chicken from the bag and discard the marinade.3.
Drizzle the marinated chicken with olive oil and season with salt and pepper.4.
Brush an outdoor grill with olive oil to coat the grate. Turn the grill on to medium-high heat, about 425 F. Using a pair of tongs, place the chicken onto the grill and cook, turning as needed to cook both sides, until the internal temperature of the chicken is 165 F.5.
Remove the chicken from the grill and transfer to a serving platter. Allow to rest for 5 minutes before serving. Serve with extra lemon wedges as needed.