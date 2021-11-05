Chef notes

Sweet tea is an incredible base for a chicken marinade. It gives the chicken the most subtle sweetness but still keeps all the other flavors front and center.

Technique tip: Using a zip-top bag makes this very easy when you marinate the chicken. Just toss it after use!

Swap option: You could use any other kind of chicken. This would be great as wings or use it to brine an entire chicken and then spatchcock it.