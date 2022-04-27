Technique tip: If using tapioca flour, be aware that it has more starch and will make a denser dumpling than the cassava flour.

Often the Dora Milaje recommends restaurants in other countries for my apprentice, Mercy, and me to try while traveling. This recipe is inspired by a trip to the Caribbean. In Wakanda, we grow lots of cassava, and so I have incorporated the cassava flour dumpling with this sweet and spicy oxtail braise.

Preparation

For the oxtail:

1.

Sprinkle the oxtail with salt and pepper.

2.

Heat the oil in a medium braising pot over medium-high heat and add the oxtail pieces. Cook, about 1 minute per side, turning until each side is brown. Remove from the pot and set aside.

3.

In the hot oil, sauté the onions, bell peppers, garlic and chilies until they are caramelized, about 10 minutes.

4.

Mix in the tomato paste, curry leaves, turmeric and oregano.

5.

Add the oxtail back into the pot and pour the vegetable stock and mango juice over it.

6.

Cover pot and simmer on low for at least 3 hours. Leave it on longer for more tender meat.

7.

Before serving, add the cassava dumplings and simmer for another 20 minutes.

For the dumplings:

1.

In a medium mixing bowl, combine all ingredients and knead by hand until a smooth dough is formed. Depending on the type of flour and humidity in the room, you may need to add more water.

2.

On a cutting board, roll the dough into a ball and cut into quarters.

3.

Using the palms of your hands, roll each chunk of dough into a long snake. Cut each snake into 1/2-inch pieces.

4.

Add to oxtail stew 20 minutes before serving.

Reprinted with permission from "Marvel’s Black Panther: The Official Wakanda Cookbook" by Nyanyika Banda. Insight Editions, 2022.