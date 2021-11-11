IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Sweet Potato and Plantain Mash

COOK TIME
1 hr 30 mins
PREP TIME
10 mins
SERVINGS
6
RATE THIS RECIPE
(5)

Kevin Curry
Ingredients

  • 3 medium sweet potatoes
  • 2 ripe yellow plantains, halved
  • 4 tablespoons butter, divided
  • cups almond milk
  • 1/3 cup plus 1 tablespoon coconut sugar, divided
  • 1 pinch salt
  • 1 teaspoon cinnamon to taste

    • Chef notes

    These two sweet starches make an unexpectedly delicious pair. Sweet potatoes and plantains have very different textures but complement each other so well. The coconut sugar punches up the earthy sweetness and cinnamon adds a hint of holiday spice.

    Swap options: You can use any other non-dairy milk, raw cane sugar or 1 tablespoon Stevia in the raw in place of coconut sugar, use vegan butter or olive oil instead of butter.

    Preparation

    1.

    Set oven to 400 F.

    2.

    Wash the sweet potatoes under cold water to remove any dirt. Pierce the potatoes with a fork or sharp knife to create a few holes. Place the sweet potatoes on a baking sheet.

    3.

    Cut the ends off the end of a plantain and, using a sharp knife, slice the skin lengthwise down the middle in order to peel it. Halve and place the plantains on the same baking sheet with the sweet potatoes and roast in the oven.

    4.

    Bake the plantains for about 25 to 30 minutes and then remove from the oven. Allow the sweet potatoes to continue to cook for about 45 minutes or 1 hour, until they are soft, then remove from the oven.

    5.

    Allow the sweet potatoes to cool slightly before handling, then chop off the ends and peel the skin off. Chop up the sweet potatoes and plantains and place in a large bowl along with 3 tablespoons butter, almond milk, 1/3 cup coconut sugar, salt and cinnamon. Mash and stir until fluffy and to your desired consistency. If you need it to be thinner, add more milk.

    6.

    Place the mash in a casserole dish. Melt the remaining tablespoon butter and drizzle over the mash along with the remaining tablespoon sugar. Roast for an additional 8 to 10 minutes, and broil the final 1 to 2 minutes to caramelize the topping.

    Recipe Tags

    HealthyThanksgivingVegetarianSide dishes

