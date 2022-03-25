IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Sweet Potato Parfait

SERVINGS
1
RATE THIS RECIPE
(14)
Joy Bauer
Joy Bauer
SERVINGS
1
RATE THIS RECIPE
(14)

Ingredients

For the sweet potato puree
  • 1 1/2 pounds sweet potato, peeled and cut into bite-sized pieces
  • 1 pound carrots, peeled and cut into bite-sized pieces
  • 3 cups broth
  • 1 pinch kosher salt
  • 1/4 teaspoon ground cinnamon
For the parfait:
  • 1/2 cup plain nonfat or low-fat Greek yogurt
  • 1/2 cup fresh berries
  • 1-2 teaspoons maple syrup
  • Optional toasted nuts, seeds and granola

Chef notes

Sweet spuds for breakfast? You bet. This creamy-dreamy parfait can be prepped ahead of time — good news for those of us who aren’t morning people! — so you can get out the door in no time. It also makes a sweet snack and delicious dessert. You can prep multiple servings at one time (for you and your crew), or make a single serving and freeze the leftover sweet potato-carrot mash for future nibbles. Add your fave toppings (berries, nuts, seeds, granola, coconut)… anything goes. This parfait is perfect!

Preparation

Add the cut up sweet potato and carrots to a large pot along with the broth. Bring to a boil, then lower heat, cover, and simmer until fork tender, about 20 minutes. Mash with a fork or potato masher until smooth and creamy (it makes about 5 cups). It’s OK if you’re left with a lumpy texture. Mix in the salt and cinnamon.

Add a heaping cup of mashed sweet potato and carrots to the bottom of a parfait glass and layer with yogurt, berries, and a drizzle of maple syrup.

Recipe Tags

AmericanHealthHealthyEntrées
