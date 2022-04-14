Ingredients
- 3 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil
- 1 (8-ounce) sweet potato, peeled and sliced into 1/4-inch-thick half moons
- 8 ounces thickly sliced prosciutto cotto, diced
- 1½ bunches scallions, chopped, including green parts (about 2 loosely packed cups)
- kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper
- 10 large eggs
- 1/2 cup freshly grated Grana Padano
Chef notes
Frittata is the quintessential Italian food, not only for breakfast or brunch, but topped with a salad, it makes a great lunch or a light dinner. And if there are any leftovers, turn them into great hero sandwich for picnics.
Technique tip: Add the eggs to the hot pan, give it a minute or two, then lower the heat to medium and move the pan around on the burner to get a nice crust all over the bottom of the frittata before putting it in the oven to bake.
Swap options: You can use butter instead of oil or mixed oil/butter, bacon or prosciutto instead of ham, or for a vegetarian option, use asparagus and zucchini, or for a pescatarian option, use shrimp, salmon and/or smoked salmon.
Preparation1.
Preheat oven to 375 F.2.
Heat a 10-inch nonstick skillet over medium heat. Add olive oil and when it is hot, add the sweet potatoes and toss to coat.3.
Once potatoes begin to brown, add 1/4 cup water and simmer until they begin to soften, about 8 minutes. Increase heat to reduce away the water.4.
Add the prosciutto cotto and cook until brown and crisped, about 3 minutes. Add scallions and cook until wilted, about 2 minutes. Season with salt and pepper.5.
Meanwhile, whisk the eggs and Grana Padano in a large bowl with 1/2 teaspoon salt and season with pepper.6.
Smooth the vegetables into an even layer in the skillet and pour egg mixture over them. Lower heat to medium-low and cook to give the frittata a nice crust, 3 to 4 minutes.7.
Bake in the oven until frittata is set all the way through, 12 to 15 minutes. Let cool in pan for 5 minutes before sliding it out onto cutting board or serving plate.
