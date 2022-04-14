Chef notes

Frittata is the quintessential Italian food, not only for breakfast or brunch, but topped with a salad, it makes a great lunch or a light dinner. And if there are any leftovers, turn them into great hero sandwich for picnics.

Technique tip: Add the eggs to the hot pan, give it a minute or two, then lower the heat to medium and move the pan around on the burner to get a nice crust all over the bottom of the frittata before putting it in the oven to bake.

Swap options: You can use butter instead of oil or mixed oil/butter, bacon or prosciutto instead of ham, or for a vegetarian option, use asparagus and zucchini, or for a pescatarian option, use shrimp, salmon and/or smoked salmon.