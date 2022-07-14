Swap option: Get creative; you could add in white chocolate, butterscotch or peanut butter chips!

This pie started as a cookie, and we thought, "Why not put it in a pie shell?" It's dense and you can pick it up like a candy bar, or warm it and top with vanilla ice cream!

Preparation

1.

Preheat oven to 350 F.

2.

In mixing bowl, combine flour, sugar, salt, baking soda and cocoa powder, stir with spatula (or in a stand mixer) until combined.

3.

Add in softened butter, vanilla and eggs. Stir until mixture becomes a chocolate batter. Add in caramel bits and chocolate chips, and stir until mixed into chocolate batter.

4.

Spoon mixture into pie shell and press down to fill pie shell. Sprinkle with sea salt.

5.

Bake for 45 to 50 minutes or until crust is golden brown and the knife comes out clean. The middle will still be nice and soft, just like a gooey cookie!