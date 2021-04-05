Chef notes

When it comes to potatoes, I love them any which way. Cold leftover mashed potatoes are hard to bring back to life, as they never taste the same unless you go through adding more butter and milk. If you go through that process, taking a few more extra steps to make something completely new is far more exciting. Who doesn't love fancier, grown-up Tater Tots?!

Technique tips: When mixing the potato mixture, make sure to use cold potatoes and hands or a spoon; overworking potatoes is more difficult when cold and overworked potatoes become gluey and gummy. This is why leftover mashed potatoes work great. Freeze the formed croquettes before breading for easier handling.

Once breaded, these hold really well. Storing them in the freezer for up to a month are great, makes for an easy side dish down the road.

Swap option: Sub in other low-moisture veggies, i.e. frozen and rung-out spinach, for the corn or no veggies if that's what you prefer. Swap out the herbs and spices, use gluten-free flour and breadcrumbs and/or vegan cheese to make gluten-free or vegan. You can also use an air fryer to cook if you don't want to fry in oil.