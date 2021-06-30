IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Summer Fruit Crumble

Elena Besser
Elena Besser
Ingredients

  • 6 cups fresh fruit (peaches, raspberries, blueberries or strawberries)
  • 1/2 cup plus 1/4 cup granulated sugar, divided
  • 1 cup plus 1/2 cup packed brown sugar, divided
  • 1 lemon, zested and juiced
  • 2 teaspoons ground cinnamon, divided
  • 1 tablespoon plus 1 teaspoon vanilla extract, divided
  • 1 tablespoon cornstarch
  • teaspoon kosher salt, divided
  • 2 cups flour
  • sticks unsalted butter, melted and cooled plus more to grease the pan
  • 1/2 cup rolled oats (optional)
  • vanilla ice cream (optional)
  • ground sumac, to garnish (optional)

    • Chef notes

    This recipe is my go-to for summer entertaining, as it celebrates the bounty of the season but is also so easy to prepare.

    Technique tip: Make sure you let the fruit sit with the sugar for at least 5 minutes before baking so the juices develop in the bowl.

    Swap optional: Feel free to use any brown sugar, light or dark, and any fruit of your choice, just make sure it equates to 6 cups of chopped fruit.

    Preparation

    1.

    Preheat the oven to 375 F.

    2.

    Grease a 9-inch cast-iron skillet or baking dish with butter; set aside.

    3.

    In a large bowl, combine fruit, 1/2 cup granulated sugar, 1/2 cup brown sugar, lemon zest, lemon juice, 1 teaspoon ground cinnamon, 1 tablespoon vanilla extract, cornstarch and 1/4 teaspoon kosher salt. Toss together with a large spoon and set aside to make the crumb topping.

    3.

    In a separate bowl, whisk together 1/4 cup granulated sugar, 1 cup brown sugar, 1 teaspoon cinnamon, flour and 1 teaspoon kosher salt. Pour in the melted butter and vanilla extract and, using clean hands, toss to combine, pressing together the flour to create crumbs.

    4.

    Pour the fruit filling into the prepared cast-iron skillet and top with the crumb mixture. Bake in the oven for 40 to 45 minutes, or until the top is golden-brown and the fruit is bubbling. Remove from the oven and wait at least 30 minutes and up to an hour before serving.

    5.

    To serve, distribute amongst the bowls and top with vanilla ice cream and sprinkle with ground sumac. Enjoy!

