Chef notes

This recipe is my go-to for summer entertaining, as it celebrates the bounty of the season but is also so easy to prepare.

Technique tip: Make sure you let the fruit sit with the sugar for at least 5 minutes before baking so the juices develop in the bowl.

Swap optional: Feel free to use any brown sugar, light or dark, and any fruit of your choice, just make sure it equates to 6 cups of chopped fruit.