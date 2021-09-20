Swap option: If there should be a nut allergy or other preference, the dried persimmon also serves as a great garnish.

There are some enjoyable drinks to be had for Chuseok or other special occasions. There is sikhye, a sweet rice beverage, but the one that frequented parties in my house was sujeonggwa: a sweet, cinnamon ginger punch. My mom would make a huge bowl full of it with a small bowl of pine nuts on the side for those who might want a little extra.

Preparation

1.

In a medium-size pot (one that can hold about 3- or 4-quarts), combine the water, cinnamon sticks and ginger. Set the pot over medium-high heat and bring to a boil.

2.

Once at a boil, lower the heat to a medium-low and put the lid on the pot. Allow the liquid to simmer for about 40 minutes.

3.

Set the heat to low and add in the sugar. Stir until all the sugar has dissolved, then turn off the heat.

4.

Carefully strain the liquid into a heat-proof container, discarding the cinnamon sticks and ginger.

5.

Add the dried persimmons to the liquid and allow them to steep while the liquid cools, about 2 hours. Then, extract the persimmons from the liquid, seal in a small container and set aside to refrigerate.

6.

Seal the lid of the container with the liquid and refrigerate for at least 6 hours along with the hydrated persimmons.

7.

Serve cold in cups, garnished with a persimmon and a few pine nuts.