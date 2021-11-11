IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

'Shop All Day': Everything you need to host this holiday season in style

Stuffing Tots

SERVINGS
4
‘Shop All Day’: Elena Besser turns leftover stuffing into easy-to-eat tots

Nov. 11, 202113:10
Elena Besser
Ingredients

  • 2 cups leftover stuffing
  • 1/4 cup chicken broth
  • 1 egg
  • 1/2 cup flour, plus more for dusting
  • kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper
  • 1 cup neutral oil
  • 1/2 cup cranberry sauce
  • 1/4 cup hot sauce, preferably Frank's RedHot or Crystal

    • Chef notes

    I love this recipe because it is a fun way to take Thanksgiving leftovers and turn them into a new treat. These easy-to-eat stuffing bites are so fun to snack on!

    Technique tip: If the mixture is too sticky, add more flour until you reach the consistency of play dough.

    Swap option: Swap the cranberry sauce for gravy if you're in the mood for a more savory dipping sauce.

    Preparation

    1.

    Preheat the oven to 475 F and prepare a baking sheet with parchment paper.

    2.

    In a large bowl, combine stuffing, chicken broth, egg and flour. Season with kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper.

    3.

    Dust a clean counter or cutting board with flour. Scoop the dough out of the bowl and onto a floured surface, dust with more flour and use your hands to form into a thick ball. Divide the dough into 4 equal pieces. Roll each piece into a 1/2-inch-thick snake. Using a sharp knife or pastry cutter, cut into 1-inch pieces and place on a prepared baking sheet.

    4.

    Brush each piece with oil and bake until golden-brown, about 5 to 6 minutes. Remove from the oven and delicately flip. Brush tops with remaining oil, and place back into the oven for an additional 5 to 6 minutes or until golden-brown. Transfer to a serving platter.

    5.

    While the tots bake, make the dipping sauce. In a small saucepan over a medium heat, combine cranberry sauce and hot sauce. Mix until combined and warmed through, about 2 to 3 minutes.

    6.

    Remove from heat and transfer to a ramekin and place on a serving platter with the tots. Enjoy!

    Stuffing Tots

