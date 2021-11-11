Ingredients
Chef notes
I love this recipe because it is a fun way to take Thanksgiving leftovers and turn them into a new treat. These easy-to-eat stuffing bites are so fun to snack on!
Technique tip: If the mixture is too sticky, add more flour until you reach the consistency of play dough.
Swap option: Swap the cranberry sauce for gravy if you're in the mood for a more savory dipping sauce.
Preparation1.
Preheat the oven to 475 F and prepare a baking sheet with parchment paper.2.
In a large bowl, combine stuffing, chicken broth, egg and flour. Season with kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper.3.
Dust a clean counter or cutting board with flour. Scoop the dough out of the bowl and onto a floured surface, dust with more flour and use your hands to form into a thick ball. Divide the dough into 4 equal pieces. Roll each piece into a 1/2-inch-thick snake. Using a sharp knife or pastry cutter, cut into 1-inch pieces and place on a prepared baking sheet.4.
Brush each piece with oil and bake until golden-brown, about 5 to 6 minutes. Remove from the oven and delicately flip. Brush tops with remaining oil, and place back into the oven for an additional 5 to 6 minutes or until golden-brown. Transfer to a serving platter.5.
While the tots bake, make the dipping sauce. In a small saucepan over a medium heat, combine cranberry sauce and hot sauce. Mix until combined and warmed through, about 2 to 3 minutes.6.
Remove from heat and transfer to a ramekin and place on a serving platter with the tots. Enjoy!