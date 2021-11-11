Chef notes

I love this recipe because it is a fun way to take Thanksgiving leftovers and turn them into a new treat. These easy-to-eat stuffing bites are so fun to snack on!

Technique tip: If the mixture is too sticky, add more flour until you reach the consistency of play dough.

Swap option: Swap the cranberry sauce for gravy if you're in the mood for a more savory dipping sauce.