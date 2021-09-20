Use my Rice and Sausage Stuffed Peppers in this recipe.

Cooking for one can be a challenge sometimes, and I often find myself with a fridge full of leftovers. I'm not always in the mood for eating the same thing multiple days in a row, so when I can take something and transform it into something different and delicious, it makes me happy. Sometimes what you create is even more exciting than the original dish, and that may be the case here.

Preparation

1.

Place the oil into a large nonstick skillet. Dump the contents of the stuffed pepper into the skillet.

2.

Dice the bell pepper, add it to the skillet and cook over medium-high heat until hot, about 4 minutes.

3.

Divide the stuffed pepper hash onto the tortillas. Top each with half of the eggs and half of the cheese.

4.

Place the sliced avocado on top of each burrito, drizzle with hot sauce, if using, and roll to seal.

5.

Carefully wipe the skillet with a paper towel. Place the burritos into the skillet, seam-side down, and cook until golden-brown, about 2 minutes. Flip the burritos and cook until golden-brown on top, about 2 minutes more. Halve and serve immediately.