Technique tip: Before cutting the corn lengthwise, steam it for about 2 minutes to soften it a bit.

This recipe is just a fun way to eat corn. It's got all the classic flavors of Mexican street corn but served in a creative, kid-friendly way.

Preparation

For the Basil-Cilantro Aioli:

1.

Blanch basil, cilantro, spinach and chives in boiling water for 10 seconds, then place in an ice bath to shock it.

2.

Place shocked herbs, garlic and water in blender and puree until smooth.

3.

Mix the pureed greens with the mayonnaise, salt and lemon juice.

For the corn:

1.

Start by shucking all silt and husk away from corn, then blanch in boiling water for one minute and transfer to ice bath.

2.

Dry corn and place on a damp kitchen towel to preven tthe corn from rolling around and, with a sharp knife, cut the corn in quarters lengthwise, like you would a pickle to create spears.

3.

In a heavy-bottomed Dutch oven, heat neutral oil to 375 F.

4.

Gently place your corn in the oil, ensuring the oil does not come above 2/3 of the pan. Work in batches, if necessary.

5.

Remove the corn from oil onto a paper towel to remove excess oil. Toss in a bowl and season Tajín, salt and pepper.

To serve:

Lay out corn on serving platter, drizzle on the Cilantro Aioli and sprinkle with as much cotija as you like. Garnish with cilantro sprigs, shaved radishes and limes.