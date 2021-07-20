Swap option: This simple syrup can be duplicated for any berry of your choosing: blueberry, raspberry, etc.

Technique tip: If you want to control the sweetness of your lemonade, try adding a spoonful of syrup per glass instead of mixing all together.

Nothing goes together better than fruity strawberry simple syrup and homemade lemonade! When strawberries are in season, I highly suggest grabbing as many as you can and making this ultra-refreshing drink.

Preparation

1.

Wash and hull strawberries, making sure the stems are completely removed, and cut them in half.

2.

Put berries in a medium sized saucepan, cover with 4 cups water and bring to a boil. Once at a boil, reduce the heat to a medium-low simmer for about 20 minutes, making sure to skim any foam that rises to the top. The strawberries will lose most of their color and the water should be red/pinkish; remove from heat.

3.

Strain the liquid through a fine mesh strainer; do not press down on berries to get any extra juice or the syrup will be cloudy.

4.

Throw the strawberry solids away, put the strained liquid back into a medium-sized pot. Add the sugar and put back on the stove over medium-low heat, stirring with a whisk until the sugar is fully dissolved, about 5 minutes. Pour into a Mason jar or heat-proof container and let the syrup cool.

5.

Pour the lemon juice into a large pitcher. Add the remaining water, leaving about 2½ cups of room in the pitcher. Add your syrup and stir together. Let cool or serve with ice.