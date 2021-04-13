Chef notes

This recipe is great because it's easy, quick and family-friendly. Kids love pasta so much, so I wanted to try and give it a different kind of flavor for them instead of regular spaghetti. Just make sure to taste the chili jam before adding it in (if you don't make it yourself), as some are sweeter than others. You can turn down the heat for the kids and turn it up for the adults — it's good for everyone!

Technique tip: You can find chili jam in a jar or you can make your own. Sometimes I quick-fry the dried chili and crumble the pieces (or even leave it whole!) as a topping for a more toasted flavor.

Swap option: You can use all kinds of pasta. I would definitely sprinkle some chili flakes if you want more heat. Sometimes when I'm using jarred sauce, I'll just add some brown sugar (and some MSG!) for a different kind of sweet-savory flavor.