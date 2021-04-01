IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez announce breakup in TODAY exclusive

Steelhead Trout with Citrus Vinaigrette

SERVINGS
4
RATE THIS RECIPE
(0)
Courtesy Tom Colicchio
Tom Colicchio
SERVINGS
4
RATE THIS RECIPE
(0)

Ingredients

Vinaigrette
  • 1 lemon, juiced
  • 1 lime, juiced
  • 1 shallot, diced
  • 2 tablespoons white wine vinegar
  • 3/4 cup olive oil
  • salt and freshly ground black pepper, to taste
  • 1 tablespoon toasted and ground coriander seed
  • 1 pinch chili powder
    • Trout
  • 2 tablespoons olive oil
  • 4 (6-ounce) steelhead trout pieces
  • 4 ounces arugula
  • 1 handful chopped cilantro

    • Chef notes

    As an avid fisherman, I always enjoy cooking what I catch. Steelhead trout are abundant in the colder waters along the West Coast. The flavor is somewhat similar to that of salmon but slightly milder and less oily. It doesn't take much to bring out the best in this fish. A simple citrus marinade and pan-sear is perfect.

    Swap option: Can sub trout for salmon or arctic char.

    Preparation

    For the vinaigrette:

    Place the lemon and lime juice, shallots and white wine vinegar in a small bowl and whisk in olive oil to emulsify. Season to taste with salt, pepper, coriander seed and chili powder, and continue whisking to combine. Place into a dish that will ultimately be able to fit the fish pieces.

    For the trout:

    Pour the olive oil in a medium sauté pan over medium heat. Place trout skin-side down in the pan and sear for 3 to 4 minutes, until the skin just starts to brown and crisp. Flip over to flesh side and continue cooking for 30 seconds.

    Remove from the pan and place into the vinaigrette. Allow to marinate for at least 30 minutes and up to 6 hours.

    To serve:

    Place arugula onto a serving dish (family style or individual) and place trout pieces on top. Use remaining vinaigrette to dress as desired and garnish with chopped cilantro.

    Steelhead Trout with Citrus Vinaigrette

    Make Tom Colicchio's citrusy seared trout

    April 1, 202104:55

    Recipe Tags

    EntertainingDinnerEasyQuickSeafoodEntrées

    More EntréesSee All

    Springtime Pasta Bake

    Guoba with Shrimp Sauce

    Spicy Miso Ramen

    Pepper Teigen's stir-fried spaghetti

    Stir-Fried Spaghetti with Thai Chili Jam and Sun-Dried Tomatoes

    Lidia Bastianich's Chicken Scaloppini

    Joy Bauer's Sheet-Pan Pineapple Chicken

    Veggie Quiche with Hash-Brown Crust

    Slow-Braised Brisket and Onions

    Joy Bauer's Slow-Cooker Salsa Verde Chicken Chili

    Joy Bauer's Slow-Cooker Salsa Verde Chicken Chili

    Giada De Laurentiis' Baked Penne with Roasted Vegetables

    Giada De Laurentiis' Baked Penne with Roasted Vegetables