As an avid fisherman, I always enjoy cooking what I catch. Steelhead trout are abundant in the colder waters along the West Coast. The flavor is somewhat similar to that of salmon but slightly milder and less oily. It doesn't take much to bring out the best in this fish. A simple citrus marinade and pan-sear is perfect.

Preparation

For the vinaigrette:

Place the lemon and lime juice, shallots and white wine vinegar in a small bowl and whisk in olive oil to emulsify. Season to taste with salt, pepper, coriander seed and chili powder, and continue whisking to combine. Place into a dish that will ultimately be able to fit the fish pieces.

For the trout:

Pour the olive oil in a medium sauté pan over medium heat. Place trout skin-side down in the pan and sear for 3 to 4 minutes, until the skin just starts to brown and crisp. Flip over to flesh side and continue cooking for 30 seconds.

Remove from the pan and place into the vinaigrette. Allow to marinate for at least 30 minutes and up to 6 hours.

To serve:

Place arugula onto a serving dish (family style or individual) and place trout pieces on top. Use remaining vinaigrette to dress as desired and garnish with chopped cilantro.