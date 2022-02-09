Chef notes

In Chinese, the word "fish" is pronounced "yu," which is phonetically similar to the Chinese word "surplus." We would enjoy this dish growing up with our families, especially during Lunar New Year, as it symbolized us wishing our loved ones all the abundance, wealth, prosperity and good wishes for the new year.

Technique tip: A quick tip is to assemble the dish and pop it in the microwave for 3 minutes.

Swap option: A wonderful vegetarian option is to substitute the fish for a soft silken tofu.