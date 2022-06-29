Ingredients
- 1 tablespoon kosher salt
- 1 tablespoon freshly ground black pepper
- 1 boneless rib-eye steak
- 1 tablespoon grapeseed or avocado oil
- 2 tablespoons salted butter
- 3 tablespoons rice wine vinegar
- 2 cups warm pre-cooked sushi rice
- toasted sesame seeds, chile oil, scallions, wasabi and lemon slices, to garnish (optional)
Chef notes
I love how fun and interactive this recipe is. The rich savory favors of the beef are a perfect base for the bright garlic and onion favors in the toppings.
Technique tip: Use silicone molds to create fun shapes for the sushi rice.
Swap option: Shredded pork or shredded chicken can be used in place of the rib-eye.
Preparation1.
Mix kosher salt and pepper together until blended.2.
Sprinkle salt and pepper mixture onto both sides of steak. Let sit for 5 minutes.3.
Place oil into a cast-iron skillet and heat high heat.4.
Place rib-eye on skillet for 4 minutes on each side.5.
Add butter to skillet and spoon over steak.6.
Remove steak when its internal temperature reads 130 F and allow to rest.7.
Lightly coat your hands with rice wine vinegar.8.
Scoop 1/3 cup of warm sushi rice into hands and roll to form balls.9.
Create 6 sushi rice balls and lightly coat each ball with rice wine vinegar.10.
Slice rib-eye into strips, cutting against the grain of the steak for tenderness.11.
Place strips of rib-eye onto rice balls and garnish with desired ingredients.