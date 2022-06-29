IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Ingredients

  • 1 tablespoon kosher salt
  • 1 tablespoon freshly ground black pepper
  • 1 boneless rib-eye steak
  • 1 tablespoon grapeseed or avocado oil
  • 2 tablespoons salted butter
  • 3 tablespoons rice wine vinegar
  • 2 cups warm pre-cooked sushi rice
  • toasted sesame seeds, chile oil, scallions, wasabi and lemon slices, to garnish (optional)

Chef notes

I love how fun and interactive this recipe is. The rich savory favors of the beef are a perfect base for the bright garlic and onion favors in the toppings.

Technique tip: Use silicone molds to create fun shapes for the sushi rice.

Swap option: Shredded pork or shredded chicken can be used in place of the rib-eye.

Preparation

1.

Mix kosher salt and pepper together until blended.

2.

Sprinkle salt and pepper mixture onto both sides of steak. Let sit for 5 minutes.

3.

Place oil into a cast-iron skillet and heat high heat.

4.

Place rib-eye on skillet for 4 minutes on each side.

5.

Add butter to skillet and spoon over steak.

6.

Remove steak when its internal temperature reads 130 F and allow to rest.

7.

Lightly coat your hands with rice wine vinegar.

8.

Scoop 1/3 cup of warm sushi rice into hands and roll to form balls.

9.

Create 6 sushi rice balls and lightly coat each ball with rice wine vinegar.

10.

Slice rib-eye into strips, cutting against the grain of the steak for tenderness.

11.

Place strips of rib-eye onto rice balls and garnish with desired ingredients.

