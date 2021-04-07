Chef notes

I love this dish because it is light, bright and perfect to serve for any spring celebration. The zesty tzatziki sauce adds creaminess and extra freshness to rice and vegetables.

About Boulud's virtual cooking classes:

The Michelin-starred chef turned his famed NYC restaurant into a COVID-safe South of France oasis, and now he’s connecting with foodies by hosting a series of virtual cooking classes.

A portion of sales from the classes will be donated to Citymeals on Wheels, where Boulud serves as the Board’s Co-President. Citymeals on Wheels, also called Citymeals, is a Meals on Wheels-type nonprofit organization in New York City that raises private funds to provide prepared meals and social support to homebound elderly residents of New York City.

