Ingredients
- kosher salt
- 12 ounces fettuccine pasta
- 6 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil, plus more for finishing
- 2 cloves large garlic, finely minced
- 1 small shallot, finely diced
- 8 ounces Paris mushrooms, sliced
- 1/4 cup white wine
- 1/2 cup frozen peas
- 2 tablespoons unsalted butter
- 1 Fresno chile, finely diced
- 1/2 cup finely grated Pecorino Romano
- 6 fresh basil leaves, cut into thin ribbons
Chef notes
I love cooking meals using the best of the current season, and when it comes to the season of spring, the bounty feels endless, so there's more room for freshness and creativity.
Technique tip: Be sure to pull the pasta out just before it reaches al dente so that it can finish cooking in the sauce.
Swap option: You can swap the white wine for vegetable or chicken broth.
Preparation1.
Bring a large pot of water to a boil and season heavily with salt. Once boiling, add the pasta and cook according to the package instructions, until al dente.2.
While the pasta is cooking, in a large sauté pan, heat the oil over medium heat. Add the garlic and shallot, and sauté until fragrant, about 1 minute. Add the mushrooms and cook until softened, another 3 to 4 minutes. Deglaze the pan with the white wine.3.
Just before the pasta has reached al dente, add it to the pan with the mushrooms, directly from the pot, reserving the pasta water. Allow the pasta to finish cooking in the mushroom sauce, about 1 minute.4.
Add the peas, butter and Fresno chile, and stir to coat. Turn off the heat and add the Pecorino Romano, stirring well to prevent lumps. Add pasta water to thin the sauce, as desired.5.
Finish with the basil and a drizzle of olive oil.