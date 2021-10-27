PREP TIME
10 mins
SERVINGS
12-14
Ingredients
Chef notes
Beware! This punch is booooozy! The dark fruit juices, bitter spirits and sweet, juicy fruit eyeballs make this the perfect punch for Halloween.
Preparation1.
In a pitcher or punch bowl, combine hard alcohol, Campari, sweet vermouth, juices and 1/4 cup lychee syrup. Stir to combine with a wooden spoon or whisk.2.
Stuff each lychee fruit with 1 blueberry or cherry. When ready to serve, add lychee fruit to the bowl or pitcher.3.
Serve over ice and enjoy!