Beware! This punch is booooozy! The dark fruit juices, bitter spirits and sweet, juicy fruit eyeballs make this the perfect punch for Halloween.

Preparation

1.

In a pitcher or punch bowl, combine hard alcohol, Campari, sweet vermouth, juices and 1/4 cup lychee syrup. Stir to combine with a wooden spoon or whisk.

2.

Stuff each lychee fruit with 1 blueberry or cherry. When ready to serve, add lychee fruit to the bowl or pitcher.

3.

Serve over ice and enjoy!