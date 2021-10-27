IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Spooky Punch

Elena Besser
Elena Besser
Ingredients

  • 1 (750-milliliter) bottle hard alcohol (such as mezcal, gin or tequila)
  • 1 (750-milliliter) bottle bitter Italian orange liqueur, preferably Campari
  • 1 (750-milliliter) bottle sweet vermouth, preferably red
  • 1⅓ cups blood orange juice
  • 1⅓ cups cranberry juice
  • 1⅓ cups pomegranate juice
  • 2 (20-ounce) cans lychee fruit, drained (reserving 1/4 cup liquid)
  • 2 cups blueberries or luxardo cherries

    • Chef notes

    Beware! This punch is booooozy! The dark fruit juices, bitter spirits and sweet, juicy fruit eyeballs make this the perfect punch for Halloween.

    Preparation

    1.

    In a pitcher or punch bowl, combine hard alcohol, Campari, sweet vermouth, juices and 1/4 cup lychee syrup. Stir to combine with a wooden spoon or whisk.

    2.

    Stuff each lychee fruit with 1 blueberry or cherry. When ready to serve, add lychee fruit to the bowl or pitcher.

    3.

    Serve over ice and enjoy!

    Recipe Tags

    EntertainingHalloweenPartyDrinks

