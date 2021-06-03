The combination of rich dark chocolate and spicy heat has long been one of my favorites. I usually switch it up, using ground spices like cayenne, chipotle, ginger, cinnamon and even black pepper. These spicy brownies are one of my go-to dessert recipes when I'm throwing a party or bringing baked goods over to a friend's place. The flavor is deep, rich and chocolaty, with just the perfect level of spice. Not any trickier to make than regular brownies, the tiny little touch is still enough to turn the classic into something really special.

Preparation

1.

Preheat oven to 325 F. Line an 8- or 9-inch square baking pan with parchment paper so that it overhangs on the sides (foil works, too!).

2.

In a heavy bottom saucepan over medium heat, combine the butter, sugar, cocoa powder and chocolate chips, and stir until the butter and chocolate are completely melted (don't walk away — this can go from perfect to burned in seconds!).

3.

Remove from heat and stir in kosher salt, vanilla and Tabasco sauce. Let cool 5 minutes, then stir in one egg at a time, beating vigorously until the egg is incorporated before adding the next one. Stir in the flour and cinnamon until batter is smooth and glossy.

4.

Pour batter into the prepared pan and even out with a spatula. Bake on the middle rack for about 20-25 minutes, or until set and crackly on top, but still moist in the center (a toothpick will come out with a bit of batter still on it — this is good!).

5.

Cool at room temperature, then chill in the fridge for at least one hour before cutting.