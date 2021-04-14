Chef notes

This fiery dish is a modern take on Japanese soba. I love it because it is such a filling, flavorful and easy meal.

Technique tip: Allow noodles to cool completely; always rinse extra starch off noodles with cold water before tossing with dressing and greens; be sure all excess liquid is off noodles.

Swap option: Swap peanut butter for almond butter, sunflower butter or tahini, if desired. Add in any veggies you love, and you can top off with proteins you love. I love this recipe with sliced red bell peppers, sliced sunchokes and cucumber slices.