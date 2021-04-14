IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Spicy Soba Noodles

COOK TIME
5 mins
PREP TIME
15 mins
SERVINGS
8
Candice Kumai / Clean Green Eats
Candice Kumai
Ingredients

Shrimp
  • 1 pound medium (41/50) uncooked shrimp, peeled, deveined and tails removed
  • 2 tablespoons rice vinegar
  • 2 tablespoons reduced-sodium tamari soy sauce
  • 2-3 tablespoons peanut butter, almond butter, sunflower butter or tahini
  • 1 teaspoon maple syrup or honey
  • 1/4-1/2 teaspoon cayenne pepper
  • 1 teaspoon peeled and grated fresh ginger
  • 1 tablespoon toasted sesame oil (gomabura)
    • Dressing
  • tablespoons reduced-sodium tamari soy sauce
  • tablespoons rice vinegar
  • 1 tablespoon toasted sesame seed oil (gomabura)
  • 1/4-1/2 teaspoon cayenne pepper
    • Noodles
  • 1 (8-ounce) package soba, cooked, cooled and drained
  • 1 cup organic edamame (if using frozen, thawed)
  • 1 cup fresh baby arugula
  • 2 scallions, finely sliced on the diagonal
    • Toppings
  • 2 tablespoons whole fresh mint leaves (optional)
  • 2 tablespoons fresh cilantro leaves (optional)
  • 1 tablespoon toasted sesame seeds

    • Chef notes

    This fiery dish is a modern take on Japanese soba. I love it because it is such a filling, flavorful and easy meal.

    Technique tip: Allow noodles to cool completely; always rinse extra starch off noodles with cold water before tossing with dressing and greens; be sure all excess liquid is off noodles.

    Swap option: Swap peanut butter for almond butter, sunflower butter or tahini, if desired. Add in any veggies you love, and you can top off with proteins you love. I love this recipe with sliced red bell peppers, sliced sunchokes and cucumber slices.

    Preparation

    For the shrimp:

    1.

    Rinse the shrimp under cool water and pat dry with paper towels.

    2.

    In a medium nonreactive container, make the marinade: Whisk together the rice vinegar, soy sauce, maple syrup or honey, cayenne and grated ginger until the marinade is well-combined. Add the shrimp and toss gently to coat. Cover the container and place in the refrigerator to marinate for about 20 minutes, turning as needed after 10 minutes.

    3.

    Remove the shrimp from the fridge. Heat sesame oil in a large sauté pan over medium-high heat, add the marinated shrimp to the hot pan and sauté until cooked through, about 5 minutes. Remove the shrimp from heat and set aside.

    For the dressing:

    In a large bowl, whisk together the ingredients for the dressing.

    To assemble and serve:

    Gently add the cooked and cooled soba noodles and edamame to the dressing and toss well to coat. Mix in the arugula and scallions. Top with mint leaves, cilantro (if using), toasted sesame seeds and shrimp. Enjoy immediately, and even a few days later — this salad holds fabulously well overnight in the fridge.

