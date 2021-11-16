COOK TIME
5 mins
PREP TIME
20 mins
SERVINGS
1
Ingredients
Chef notes
These shrimp are a great way to get a dose of seafood and capsaicin in your diet. You can add a bit more cayenne pepper if you prefer your food spicier.
Preparation
In a medium bowl, toss the shrimp with the cumin, cayenne pepper, turmeric, black pepper, garlic powder, and salt.
Heat the oil in a cast-iron skillet over medium heat. Add the shrimp and stir-fry until they are cooked through and pink on the outside, about 3 minutes.