These shrimp are a great way to get a dose of seafood and capsaicin in your diet. You can add a bit more cayenne pepper if you prefer your food spicier.

Preparation

In a medium bowl, toss the shrimp with the cumin, cayenne pepper, turmeric, black pepper, garlic powder, and salt.

Heat the oil in a cast-iron skillet over medium heat. Add the shrimp and stir-fry until they are cooked through and pink on the outside, about 3 minutes.