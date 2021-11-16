IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Spicy Shrimp

COOK TIME
5 mins
PREP TIME
20 mins
SERVINGS
1
Getty Images
Dr. Uma Naidoo
Ingredients

  • 8 medium shrimp, peeled and deveined, tails left on
  • 1/2 teaspoon ground cumin
  • 1/2 teaspoon cayenne pepper
  • 1/2 teaspoon ground turmeric
  • 1/4 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper
  • 1/4 garlic powder
  • 1 teaspoon kosher salt
  • 2 tablespoons olive oil

    • Chef notes

    These shrimp are a great way to get a dose of seafood and capsaicin in your diet. You can add a bit more cayenne pepper if you prefer your food spicier.

    Preparation

    In a medium bowl, toss the shrimp with the cumin, cayenne pepper, turmeric, black pepper, garlic powder, and salt.

    Heat the oil in a cast-iron skillet over medium heat. Add the shrimp and stir-fry until they are cooked through and pink on the outside, about 3 minutes.

    Recipe Tags

    Dairy-freeGluten-freeSeafoodEntrées

