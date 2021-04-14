IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Spicy Miso Ramen

Candice Kumai / Kintsugi Wellness
Candice Kumai
Ingredients

  • 2 tablespoons toasted sesame oil
  • 1 yellow onion, thinly sliced
  • 1 cup shiitake mushrooms, thinly sliced
  • 1/2 cup organic red miso paste
  • 1/4 cup tahini paste (or neri goma)
  • 2 tablespoons mirin
  • 8 cups purified water
  • 2 tablespoons Japanese chili paste or Sriracha sauce, plus more if desired
  • 2 (10-ounce) packages fresh ramen
    • Garnishes
  • 2 cups baby spinach
  • 2 green onions, sliced on the bias
  • 1 cup shiitake mushrooms, thinly sliced
  • 2 soft boiled eggs, sliced in half (optional)
  • chili oil (optional)
  • togarashi (optional)
  • nori slices, cut into small rectangular pieces (optional)

    • Chef notes

    This super oishii spicy ramen is made with basic pantry staples, such as miso paste and tahini. I love adding extra Sriracha for heat and topping it all off with a slightly runny, soft-boiled egg.

    Technique tip: Don't overcook ramen noodles; drain and rinse with cool water; don't over-boil the miso to retain its health benefits. You can't cook and hold ramen; it must be eaten right away. Always plate the noodles in the dish first, then add the soup and toppings. Always serve hot.

    Swap option: Feel free to use firm, savory tofu if vegan, add in your favorite protein if desired, or add in different veggies of your choice.

    Preparation

    1.

    In a large saucepan or stockpot, over medium heat, add your toasted sesame oil and onion, sauté for approximately 8-10 minutes or until fragrant and translucent. Add in your mushrooms and sauté for an additional 2-3 minutes.

    2.

    Add in your miso paste and tahini (or neri goma) paste to coat all of your onions and mushrooms, stir and cook for another 2-3 minutes. Carefully watch your heat and turn down to medium-low, if needed, or the soup can "break" or separate. Pour in the mirin to deglaze your pan. Pour in your water; stir well to dissolve all miso paste.

    3.

    Bring your miso soup up to a light simmer on high heat and whisk in your spicy chili or Sriracha sauce; mix well to dissolve. Reduce heat to medium-high. Turn off heat just before serving.

    4.

    In a separate medium saucepan, bring water to a boil, cook your ramen for approximately 3 minutes and 30 seconds. Use tongs to remove noodles from boiling water, or strain noodles into a colander and place directly into serving bowls.

    5.

    Divide and place your noodles into four equal bowls. Add your spinach, green onions and mushrooms to each bowl. If using, top each bowl with your reserved egg, chili oil, togarashi and nori slices.

    Recipe Tags

    Asian30 Minute MealsComfort FoodEasyQuickEntréesSoups

