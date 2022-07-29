Chef notes

I’m on a roll — and you could be, too, if you whip up these wonderfully spicy summer rolls. Wondering what the difference is between spring and summer rolls? It comes down to cooking: A summer roll is served cold whereas a spring roll is cooked. Also, the summer variation uses rice flour-based paper. I love that this recipe packs in so many delicious summer standouts, including mango, basil, cucumbers and avocado. Check out the recipe notes to become a wrap star and then feel free to enjoy all season long.

If your roll splits apart, you may have left the paper in the water too long. It usually takes about 10 to 15 seconds to soften, and if your water is hot, it may need even less time, only 7 to 8 seconds.

The paper will continue to soften as you pile up your ingredients. If you're too slow to roll, you may want to submerge or 7 to 8 seconds.

Make sure to remove any tough stems on ingredients so they don’t poke through and slice the paper.

Try to avoid using too much filling. It should be full, but too much can stretch the paper wrapper and cause tears.

Use a light hand and try to avoid using your fingernails as you roll.