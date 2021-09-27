My grandfather grew up in the "country” — the Blue Mountains in Portland, Jamaica. They used natural roots and herbs as medicines, such as ginger and turmeric to address inflammation and build up the immune system. Her great grandparents lived until 100 and 101 years old. She uses the ingredients to enliven homemade lemonade for a zesty, refreshing drink for everyone!

Preparation

1.

Peel and cut ginger root and turmeric into 1/4-inch thick slices. (Skip this step if you are substituting ground spices.)

2.

Bring water to a boil.

3.

Combine spices in the pot with water. Allow to boil for 10-15 minutes and set aside.

4.

Cut and squeeze lemons, removing seeds.

5.

Add sugar, molasses and lemon juice to ginger and turmeric mixture.

6.

Allow it to cool.

7.

Strain mixture twice with a strainer to extract roots. Chill for at least 2 hours before serving or serve over ice.