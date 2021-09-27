IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Listen now: Hoda’s ‘Making Space’ for grace with Anne Lamott

Spicy Jamaican Lemonade with Turmeric and Ginger

COOK TIME
15 mins
PREP TIME
10 mins
SERVINGS
8
RATE THIS RECIPE
(0)
TODAY All Day
Bella James
COOK TIME
15 mins
PREP TIME
10 mins
SERVINGS
8
RATE THIS RECIPE
(0)

Ingredients

  • 2 thumbs turmeric root
  • 3 to 4 thumbs ginger root
  • 8 cups water
  • 8 juicy lemons
  • cups brown sugar
  • 2 tablespoons molasses

    • Chef notes

    My grandfather grew up in the "country” — the Blue Mountains in Portland, Jamaica. They used natural roots and herbs as medicines, such as ginger and turmeric to address inflammation and build up the immune system. Her great grandparents lived until 100 and 101 years old. She uses the ingredients to enliven homemade lemonade for a zesty, refreshing drink for everyone!

    Preparation

    1.

    Peel and cut ginger root and turmeric into 1/4-inch thick slices. (Skip this step if you are substituting ground spices.)

    2.

    Bring water to a boil.

    3.

    Combine spices in the pot with water. Allow to boil for 10-15 minutes and set aside.

    4.

    Cut and squeeze lemons, removing seeds.

    5.

    Add sugar, molasses and lemon juice to ginger and turmeric mixture.

    6.

    Allow it to cool.

    7.

    Strain mixture twice with a strainer to extract roots. Chill for at least 2 hours before serving or serve over ice.

    Spicy Jamaican Lemonade with Turmeric and Ginger

    Recipe Tags

    AmericanJamaicanEntertainingHealthyKid-friendlyDrinks

    More DrinksSee All

    Lemon Sparklers

    Workout Recovery Smoothie

    The Lemon Ball Drop

    The Lemon Ball Drop

    Spicy Mezcal Margarita

    Spicy Mezcal Margarita

    Two women with aperol spritz drinks

    Carson Daly's Aperol Spritz

    Homemade Nut Milk

    Make Sandra Lee's sangria.

    Sandra Lee's Pantry Party Sangria

    Sandra Lee's Cocktail Time Pitcher Cosmopolitan Cocktail

    Immunity Booster Smoothie

    JORDAN SALCITO - MOCKTAILS: Limeade + Spicy Mule + Juniper & Tonic + Grapefruit Spritz

    Spicy Ginger Mule