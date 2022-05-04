Swap option: You can always swap any ingredient to suit dietary needs (1:1 gluten-free flour in place of all-purpose flour, etc.).

This dish is special enough for Mother's Day breakfast, but it can also pull double duty as a great dinner option. It's customizable to suit everybody's tastes.

Preparation

For the biscuits:

1.

Preheat oven to 400 F.

2.

In the bowl of your food processor, pulse flour, baking powder, salt and butter. Whisk cream and honey together in another bowl. Slowly add the honeyed cream to the flour mixture and pulse a few times until the mix comes together to form a shaggy dough.

3.

Dump contents out onto a floured surfaced and form into a 6- by 10-inch rectangle. Fold the rectangle in half and place in the fridge to rest for at least 30 minutes.

4.

Remove rested dough from the fridge, roll out into another 6- by 10-inch rectangle and fold over on itself. Roll into 6- by 10-inch rectangle a third and final time.

5.

Cut the dough into 8 to 10 squares using a serrated bread knife and arrange on a baking sheet lined with parchment paper. Brush the tops of the biscuits with melted butter and a drizzle of honey before baking.

6.

Bake for 15 to 20 minutes, until puffed and golden.

For the spicy mayo:

Place all ingredients into a bowl and mix with a fork. Lasts up to 7 days in fridge.

For the sandwich:

1.

Slice biscuit in half and spread spicy mayo onto top and bottom.

2.

Assemble while ingredients are hot. On the biscuit bottom, place the egg, bacon, cheese and arugula.

3.

Place on the top half and enjoy!