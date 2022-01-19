IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Spicy Chorizo Seafood Stew

COOK TIME
45 mins
PREP TIME
15 mins
SERVINGS
4-6
Romel Bruno
Ingredients

  • 1 medium yellow onion, finely chopped
  • 6 large cloves garlic, minced
  • 4 tablespoon olive oil
  • 1 teaspoon dried oregano
  • 1 teaspoon crushed red pepper flakes
  • 1/2 pound chorizo sausage
  • 2 tablespoons tomato paste
  • 1 cup white cooking wine
  • 1 (15-ounce) can diced tomatoes
  • 2 cups chicken or fish stock
  • 1 bay leaf
  • 1 pound mussels
  • 1/2 pound deveined and cleaned shrimp
  • 7 ounces picked crabmeat

    • Chef notes

    A variety of fresh seafood and bright, tomatoey broth make this hearty stew reminiscent of a classic cioppino. The addition of spicy chorizo adds hot and smoky flavors that really make this dish a standout.

    Swap options: The seafood and chorizo can be substituted for whichever sausage or seafood you like. Cook time would vary depending on seafood, though.

    Preparation

    1.

    In a medium-sized Dutch oven, sauté onion and garlic in olive oil on medium-low heat for 5 minutes until translucent. Add oregano, pepper flakes, chorizo and tomato paste, and cook for about 5 minutes to cook out the tomato paste.

    2.

    Add white wine, diced tomato, stock and bay leaf, and let come to a boil, about 2 to 3 minutes. Then add your mussels and cover until they open, 3 to 4 minutes. Uncover the pot, add the shrimp, stir and let cook until the shrimp is cooked, about 4 minutes.

    3.

    Turn off the heat, add the crabmeat and stir gently, making sure not to break up the crabmeat lumps. Pour up a bowl and serve with some toasted crusty bread.

    Recipe Tags

    Comfort FoodDinnerEntertainingOne potSeafoodWinterEntrées

