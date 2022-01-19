Swap options: The seafood and chorizo can be substituted for whichever sausage or seafood you like. Cook time would vary depending on seafood, though.

A variety of fresh seafood and bright, tomatoey broth make this hearty stew reminiscent of a classic cioppino. The addition of spicy chorizo adds hot and smoky flavors that really make this dish a standout.

Preparation

1.

In a medium-sized Dutch oven, sauté onion and garlic in olive oil on medium-low heat for 5 minutes until translucent. Add oregano, pepper flakes, chorizo and tomato paste, and cook for about 5 minutes to cook out the tomato paste.

2.

Add white wine, diced tomato, stock and bay leaf, and let come to a boil, about 2 to 3 minutes. Then add your mussels and cover until they open, 3 to 4 minutes. Uncover the pot, add the shrimp, stir and let cook until the shrimp is cooked, about 4 minutes.

3.

Turn off the heat, add the crabmeat and stir gently, making sure not to break up the crabmeat lumps. Pour up a bowl and serve with some toasted crusty bread.