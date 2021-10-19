Chef notes

Leela Punyaratabandhu, a food blogger, adapted this recipe from Soei, a family-run restaurant in Bangkok, where she grew up. At Soei, they make it with sliced beef shanks and makrut lime leaves, which perfume the dish. The method is fast: You sauté a mashed paste of chiles and garlic in lard, then add thinly sliced beef to the hot pan, followed by fish sauce, soy sauce, oyster sauce, a smidge of palm sugar and a smattering of makrut lime leaves to glaze and swaddle the beef.

Tejal Rao, a Times columnist wrote, "By the time she adds heaps of holy basil, which wilt almost immediately in the heat, the meat is just about cooked through, the dish is ready to eat with hot jasmine rice, and the kitchen is filled with a cozy, familiar smell."

A detail to keep in mind, from Punyaratabandhu: if you make the dish with holy basil, it's called phat ka-phrao; if you use sweet Thai basil, it's phat bai hora-pha.

January 25, 2018: "A Garlicky Stir-Fry with Basil Leaves from Bangkok," by Tejal Rao. Recipe adapted from Bangkok: Recipes and Stories from the Heart of Thailand, by Leela Punyaratabandhu.