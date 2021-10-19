Ingredients
Chef notes
Leela Punyaratabandhu, a food blogger, adapted this recipe from Soei, a family-run restaurant in Bangkok, where she grew up. At Soei, they make it with sliced beef shanks and makrut lime leaves, which perfume the dish. The method is fast: You sauté a mashed paste of chiles and garlic in lard, then add thinly sliced beef to the hot pan, followed by fish sauce, soy sauce, oyster sauce, a smidge of palm sugar and a smattering of makrut lime leaves to glaze and swaddle the beef.
Tejal Rao, a Times columnist wrote, "By the time she adds heaps of holy basil, which wilt almost immediately in the heat, the meat is just about cooked through, the dish is ready to eat with hot jasmine rice, and the kitchen is filled with a cozy, familiar smell."
A detail to keep in mind, from Punyaratabandhu: if you make the dish with holy basil, it's called phat ka-phrao; if you use sweet Thai basil, it's phat bai hora-pha.
January 25, 2018: "A Garlicky Stir-Fry with Basil Leaves from Bangkok," by Tejal Rao. Recipe adapted from Bangkok: Recipes and Stories from the Heart of Thailand, by Leela Punyaratabandhu.
Preparation1.
Stir together the soy sauce, oyster sauce, fish sauce, chicken stock and sugar in a small bowl. Using a mortar and pestle or small food processor, grind the garlic and chiles into a coarse paste.2.
Heat the lard in a wok or large skillet over medium-high heat. Add the garlic-chile paste and stir until fragrant, about 1 minute. Before the garlic starts to brown, add the beef and stir-fry to separate the pieces and coat them with fat. Add the liquid mixture, making sure not to leave any behind in the bowl, and cook until the beef is only barely pink, about 2 minutes. Add the lime leaves, if using, and continue to cook until the beef is almost cooked through, about 1 minute.3.
Add the basil leaves and stir until they are just starting to wilt, then remove from the heat and serve, with rice if you made it (you can fish out the large pieces of makrut leaves before serving or put them aside as you eat).