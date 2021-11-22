Chef notes

I’ve been making this loaf for as long as I can remember. My good friend, Dawn, shared her family recipe with me nearly 20 years ago and since then, I’ve made a few tweaks. It is my most-requested recipe in the fall. It yields two loaves, which means you can keep one and give another to a friend, neighbor or host.

Technique tip: Combine the wet ingredients slowly to emulsify.

The bread, in my opinion, tastes best two to three days after it's made and stays fresh up to five days.

Swap options: Vietnamese cinnamon is available online. It has a zestier flavor, similar to Red Hots. You can substitute with regular cinnamon, for a total of 2 ¼ teaspoons.

If using pre-ground nutmeg, reduce the quantity by half.