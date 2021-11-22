Ingredients
Chef notes
I’ve been making this loaf for as long as I can remember. My good friend, Dawn, shared her family recipe with me nearly 20 years ago and since then, I’ve made a few tweaks. It is my most-requested recipe in the fall. It yields two loaves, which means you can keep one and give another to a friend, neighbor or host.
Technique tip: Combine the wet ingredients slowly to emulsify.
The bread, in my opinion, tastes best two to three days after it's made and stays fresh up to five days.
Swap options: Vietnamese cinnamon is available online. It has a zestier flavor, similar to Red Hots. You can substitute with regular cinnamon, for a total of 2 ¼ teaspoons.
If using pre-ground nutmeg, reduce the quantity by half.
Preparation1.
Preheat oven to 350 F and spray two 9-by-5-inch loaf pans with nonstick baking spray.2.
In a very large mixing bowl, combine the flour, salt, Vietnamese cinnamon, cinnamon, cloves, nutmeg and baking soda and whisk thoroughly. Set aside.3.
In another large bowl, whisk the eggs until smooth.4.
Add the oil, while whisking constantly, in a slow, steady stream.5.
Add the water, while whisking constantly, in a slow, steady stream and mix until emulsified.6.
Add the sugar and whisk to combine.7.
Add the pumpkin puree and whisk to combine.8.
Add the dry ingredients and whisk until combined, take care not to overwork the batter.9.
Divide the batter evenly into the prepared pans and bake until a toothpick comes out clean when inserted into the center of each loaf, about 1 hour and 10 minutes.10.
Cool bread in the pans for 15 minutes before flipping the loaves onto a cooling rack.11.
Cool completely before wrapping in aluminum foil.