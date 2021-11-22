IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Spiced Pumpkin Bread

COOK TIME
1 hr 10 mins
PREP TIME
5 mins
SERVINGS
8
Need a great hostess gift even if it's last minute? Whip up a batch of Anthony Contrino's perfectly spiced pumpkin bread.
Need a great hostess gift even if it's last minute? Whip up a batch of Anthony Contrino's perfectly spiced pumpkin bread.
Anthony Contrino
Ingredients

  • 3 cups all-purpose flour
  • teaspoons salt
  • 1 teaspoon ground Vietnamese cinnamon (see swap option)
  • teaspoon ground cinnamon
  • 1/4 teaspoon ground cloves
  • teaspoons nutmeg, freshly grated on a microplane (see swap option)
  • 2 teaspoons baking soda
  • 4 large eggs, room temperature
  • 1 cup vegetable oil
  • 2/3 cup water
  • 3 cups sugar
  • 1 (15-ounce) can pumpkin puree

    • Chef notes

    I’ve been making this loaf for as long as I can remember. My good friend, Dawn, shared her family recipe with me nearly 20 years ago and since then, I’ve made a few tweaks. It is my most-requested recipe in the fall. It yields two loaves, which means you can keep one and give another to a friend, neighbor or host. 

    Technique tip: Combine the wet ingredients slowly to emulsify.

    The bread, in my opinion, tastes best two to three days after it's made and stays fresh up to five days.

    Swap options: Vietnamese cinnamon is available online. It has a zestier flavor, similar to Red Hots. You can substitute with regular cinnamon, for a total of 2 ¼ teaspoons.

    If using pre-ground nutmeg, reduce the quantity by half.

     

    Preparation

    1.

    Preheat oven to 350 F and spray two 9-by-5-inch loaf pans with nonstick baking spray.

    2.

    In a very large mixing bowl, combine the flour, salt, Vietnamese cinnamon, cinnamon, cloves, nutmeg and baking soda and whisk thoroughly. Set aside.

    3.

    In another large bowl, whisk the eggs until smooth.

    4.

    Add the oil, while whisking constantly, in a slow, steady stream.

    5.

    Add the water, while whisking constantly, in a slow, steady stream and mix until emulsified.

    6.

    Add the sugar and whisk to combine.

    7.

    Add the pumpkin puree and whisk to combine.

    8.

    Add the dry ingredients and whisk until combined, take care not to overwork the batter.

    9.

    Divide the batter evenly into the prepared pans and bake until a toothpick comes out clean when inserted into the center of each loaf, about 1 hour and 10 minutes.

    10.

    Cool bread in the pans for 15 minutes before flipping the loaves onto a cooling rack.

    11.

    Cool completely before wrapping in aluminum foil.

