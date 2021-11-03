IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

TODAY's Holiday Handbook: Get tips for gathering safely, recipes, shopping deals and more.

Spaghetti Grilled Cheese

SERVINGS
1
RATE THIS RECIPE
(0)
Chris Grove
Kim Wilcox, It's All So Yummy Cafe
SERVINGS
1
RATE THIS RECIPE
(0)

Ingredients

  • 6 slices pepperoni
  • 1-1½ cups spaghetti with meat sauce
  • 2 tablespoons melted butter
  • 2 slices sourdough bread
  • 6 slices provolone cheese
  • crushed red pepper flakes
  • Parmesan cheese

    • Chef notes

    We call this the "Slim Shady Supreme" grilled cheese at my restaurant because the concoction was born on my way home from a music festival in Atlanta where Eminem had performed the night before. I was doing my best to belt out my favorite song and as he was rapping about his mom's spaghetti, it came to me: a spaghetti grilled cheese!

    Preparation

    1.

    Heat the griddle to 325 F.

    2.

    Place the six pepperoni slices on the griddle or in the pan and cook until they are brown and crispy around the edges. Remove from heat and place on a paper towel to drain.

    3.

    Warm up the spaghetti and set it aside.

    4.

    Using a pastry brush, butter one side of each slice of bread. Place the buttered sides down on the griddle. Put three slices of provolone cheese on each slice of bread.

    5.

    When the cheese starts to melt, place all the pepperoni on one slice of bread. On top of the pepperoni, spread the spaghetti. It doesn't have to be neat  — let it fall over the sides of the bread. Sprinkle the spaghetti with crushed red pepper flakes.

    6.

    When the bread is golden-brown and the cheese has melted, use a sturdy spatula to put one half on top of the other.

    7.

    Remove the sandwich from the pan carefully — it'll be heavy. Garnish with Parmesan cheese.

    Spaghetti Grilled Cheese

    Recipe Tags

    AmericanComfort FoodEasyQuickSchool LunchesSandwiches

    More SandwichesSee All

    Caprese Caesar Wrap

    Chicken and Brie Wrap

    Kanchan Koya's Tomato and Cucumber Sandwich with Cilantro-Mint Chutney

    Thomas Keller's BLT Fried Egg and Cheese Sandwich

    Thomas Keller's BLT Fried Egg and Cheese Sandwich

    Nora Minno's Easy Chickpea and Mushroom Burgers

    Matt Abdoo's Quick Cubano Sandwiches

    Matt Abdoo's Barbe-Cubano Sandwiches

    Craig & Lindsay's Easy English Muffin Pizzas

    Natalie Morales' Southwestern Turkey Sliders

    Al Roker's Muffaletta Sandwich

    Guy Fieri's Fully Loaded Barbecue Fried Chicken Sandwich