We call this the "Slim Shady Supreme" grilled cheese at my restaurant because the concoction was born on my way home from a music festival in Atlanta where Eminem had performed the night before. I was doing my best to belt out my favorite song and as he was rapping about his mom's spaghetti, it came to me: a spaghetti grilled cheese!

Preparation

1.

Heat the griddle to 325 F.

2.

Place the six pepperoni slices on the griddle or in the pan and cook until they are brown and crispy around the edges. Remove from heat and place on a paper towel to drain.

3.

Warm up the spaghetti and set it aside.

4.

Using a pastry brush, butter one side of each slice of bread. Place the buttered sides down on the griddle. Put three slices of provolone cheese on each slice of bread.

5.

When the cheese starts to melt, place all the pepperoni on one slice of bread. On top of the pepperoni, spread the spaghetti. It doesn't have to be neat — let it fall over the sides of the bread. Sprinkle the spaghetti with crushed red pepper flakes.

6.

When the bread is golden-brown and the cheese has melted, use a sturdy spatula to put one half on top of the other.

7.

Remove the sandwich from the pan carefully — it'll be heavy. Garnish with Parmesan cheese.