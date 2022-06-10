The textural contrast between the unctuous sauce, chewy pasta and crispy breadcrumbs make this simple pasta a true standout. It's easy, elegant and quick enough to throw together for a busy weeknight or last-minute dinner guests.

Preparation

For the breadcrumbs:

Toast the panko breadcrumbs in the olive oil in a pan set over medium heat. Cook low and slow until golden brown.

For the spaghetti:

1.

Bring a pot of salted water to a boil.

2.

Add the spaghetti and cook according to package directions. Be sure to cook your pasta to al dente.

3.

While the pasta is cooking, start the garlic and oil sugo: Add the garlic and oil to a pan and toast over medium-low heat until golden brown. When the garlic is nice and golden, add the red pepper and chopped parsley. Add a couple of spoons of pasta water to the pan of garlic.

4.

Drain the spaghetti and add it to the sauce and toss it all to bring it all together. Top with toasted breadcrumbs, season with salt and pepper, and serve.