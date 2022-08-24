Chef notes

This is my version of a summery puttanesca sauce, without the tomatoes and olives. Growing up in a Roman Catholic home, we didn't eat meat on Fridays, and this was a dish my mother would often make.

Technique tip: If using salted capers, make sure to rinse them. Blanch herbs to preserve bright color and for a silky-smooth texture. Pesto can be stored in an airtight container with a layer of extra virgin olive oil refrigerated for up to one week.

Swap options: Can omit the anchovies if you're not a fan. Use 1 cup crushed tomatoes instead of cherry tomatoes. Sub dried pasta instead of fresh pasta.