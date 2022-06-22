This light yet flavorful dish is an Italian classic that we love: pasta infused with garlic, briny clams, white wine and chiles.

Preparation

1.

Drizzle a little extra-virgin olive oil into a large pan. Add the garlic and chiles, then cook gently until golden.

2.

Add the clams and the white wine and bring to a boil. Cover the pan and cook for about 5 minutes, until the clams open. Give the pan a shake and discard any clams that do not open.

3.

Cook spaghetti in a large pot of salted water until al dente. Drain the pasta, then tip into the pan with the clams. Add the parsley, season with salt and pepper, and toss together.