Spaghetti alle Vongole (Spaghetti with Clams)

SERVINGS
4
Ingredients

  • extra-virgin olive oil
  • 3 cloves garlic, thinly sliced
  • 1 teaspoon crushed red pepper flakes or 2 red chiles, finely chopped
  • 2 pounds clams in shells
  • 1 cup Italian white wine
  • 1 pound spaghetti
  • 1 handful flat-leaf parsley
  • salt and freshly ground black pepper

Chef notes

This light yet flavorful dish is an Italian classic that we love: pasta infused with garlic, briny clams, white wine and chiles.

Preparation

1.

Drizzle a little extra-virgin olive oil into a large pan. Add the garlic and chiles, then cook gently until golden.

2.

Add the clams and the white wine and bring to a boil. Cover the pan and cook for about 5 minutes, until the clams open. Give the pan a shake and discard any clams that do not open.

3.

Cook spaghetti in a large pot of salted water until al dente. Drain the pasta, then tip into the pan with the clams. Add the parsley, season with salt and pepper, and toss together.

Recipe Tags

ItalianComfort FoodDinnerEasyEntertainingSummerEntrées