SERVINGS
4
Ingredients
- extra-virgin olive oil
- 3 cloves garlic, thinly sliced
- 1 teaspoon crushed red pepper flakes or 2 red chiles, finely chopped
- 2 pounds clams in shells
- 1 cup Italian white wine
- 1 pound spaghetti
- 1 handful flat-leaf parsley
- salt and freshly ground black pepper
Chef notes
This light yet flavorful dish is an Italian classic that we love: pasta infused with garlic, briny clams, white wine and chiles.
Preparation1.
Drizzle a little extra-virgin olive oil into a large pan. Add the garlic and chiles, then cook gently until golden.2.
Add the clams and the white wine and bring to a boil. Cover the pan and cook for about 5 minutes, until the clams open. Give the pan a shake and discard any clams that do not open.3.
Cook spaghetti in a large pot of salted water until al dente. Drain the pasta, then tip into the pan with the clams. Add the parsley, season with salt and pepper, and toss together.