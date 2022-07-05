Ingredients
- 5 tablespoons Chimayo chile blend
- 6 tablespoons sumac
- 7 tablespoons smoked paprika
- 4 tablespoons cumin powder
- 6 tablespoons kosher salt
- 2 tablespoons sesame seed
- 1 teaspoon turmeric powder
- 6 tablespoons dried oregano
- 1/2 cup grapeseed oil
- 5 cups diced plantain
- 1/3 cup chopped garlic
- 1¼ cups diced red onion
- 1 tablespoon kosher salt
- 1 cup corn kernels
- 2 tablespoons thickly sliced serrano chiles
- 1½ cups largely diced poblano pepper
- 1 tablespoon Southwestern Spice Blend (recipe above)
- 1 tablespoon fresh thyme
- 5 bay leaves
- 1/2 cup Champagne vinegar
Chef notes
This recipe, which is a twist on home fries, reminds me of my tia Carmen and my childhood in a Dominican home where we would eat a lot of plantains. I love this for breakfast served with an over-hard egg.
Technique tip: Make sure you add half of the vinegar in first and taste to check how much the mixture absorbs prior to adding the full amount.
Swap option: Poblanos can be swapped with green peppers.
Preparation
For the Southwestern Spice Blend:
Combine all the ingredients and mix well.
For the succotash:1.
Add oil to a large sauté pan or slow cooker and heat on medium flame. Add plantains and cook until lightly golden, about 3 to 4 minutes.2.
Add garlic, red onions and salt, and sweat for 2 minutes until aromatic. Next, add corn kernels, chiles, poblano, spice mix and herbs. Cook for 5 to 8 minutes, until flavors are combined.3.
Next, when all ingredients are melded well together, add vinegar and taste accordingly.