Southwestern Succotash

Angelo Sosa
Ingredients

Southwestern Spice Blend
  • 5 tablespoons Chimayo chile blend
  • 6 tablespoons sumac
  • 7 tablespoons smoked paprika
  • 4 tablespoons cumin powder
  • 6 tablespoons kosher salt
  • 2 tablespoons sesame seed
  • 1 teaspoon turmeric powder
  • 6 tablespoons dried oregano
Succotash
  • 1/2 cup grapeseed oil
  • 5 cups diced plantain
  • 1/3 cup chopped garlic
  • cups diced red onion
  • 1 tablespoon kosher salt
  • 1 cup corn kernels
  • 2 tablespoons thickly sliced serrano chiles
  • cups largely diced poblano pepper
  • 1 tablespoon Southwestern Spice Blend (recipe above)
  • 1 tablespoon fresh thyme
  • 5 bay leaves
  • 1/2 cup Champagne vinegar

Chef notes

This recipe, which is a twist on home fries, reminds me of my tia Carmen and my childhood in a Dominican home where we would eat a lot of plantains. I love this for breakfast served with an over-hard egg.

Technique tip: Make sure you add half of the vinegar in first and taste to check how much the mixture absorbs prior to adding the full amount.

Swap option: Poblanos can be swapped with green peppers.

Preparation

For the Southwestern Spice Blend:

Combine all the ingredients and mix well.

For the succotash:

1.

Add oil to a large sauté pan or slow cooker and heat on medium flame. Add plantains and cook until lightly golden, about 3 to 4 minutes.

2.

Add garlic, red onions and salt, and sweat for 2 minutes until aromatic. Next, add corn kernels, chiles, poblano, spice mix and herbs. Cook for 5 to 8 minutes, until flavors are combined.

3.

Next, when all ingredients are melded well together, add vinegar and taste accordingly.

Recipe Tags

CaribbeanSouthwesternBreakfastBrunchComfort FoodSide dishes

