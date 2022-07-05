Chef notes

This recipe, which is a twist on home fries, reminds me of my tia Carmen and my childhood in a Dominican home where we would eat a lot of plantains. I love this for breakfast served with an over-hard egg.

Technique tip: Make sure you add half of the vinegar in first and taste to check how much the mixture absorbs prior to adding the full amount.

Swap option: Poblanos can be swapped with green peppers.