Ingredients
Chef notes
This hearty, pretty frittata is just divine served straight from the pan — a great way to up your brunch game.
Technique tip: Choose the right pan — a well-seasoned cast-iron or heavy-duty oven-proof skillet are ideal. Size-wise, you are looking for about 1-inch per egg, so a 10-egg frittata is perfect in a 10-inch pan.
Swap option: Non-dairy sour cream and milk keep this recipe kosher.
Preparation1.
Preheat oven to 400 F.2.
Heat oil over medium heat in a 12-inch, nonstick, ovenproof skillet.3.
Add potatoes and cook 10 minutes or until just tender.4.
Add onions and peppers, cook 5 minutes more, or until onions are translucent.5.
Add garlic and sauté until fragrant, about 1 minute.6.
In a large bowl, beat eggs with non-dairy milk, salt and pepper.7.
Stir in brisket. Pour over potatoes and onions and transfer to preheated oven.8.
Bake at 400 F for 15-18 minutes or until set in the middle.9.
Loosen edges with a spatula and slide out onto a plate.10.
Cut into 8 wedges and serve with non-dairy sour cream and salsa.