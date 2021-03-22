Chef notes

This hearty, pretty frittata is just divine served straight from the pan — a great way to up your brunch game.

Technique tip: Choose the right pan — a well-seasoned cast-iron or heavy-duty oven-proof skillet are ideal. Size-wise, you are looking for about 1-inch per egg, so a 10-egg frittata is perfect in a 10-inch pan.

Swap option: Non-dairy sour cream and milk keep this recipe kosher.