Southwestern Brisket Frittata

COOK TIME
30 mins
PREP TIME
10 mins
SERVINGS
8
RATE THIS RECIPE
(0)
Jamie Geller
Jamie Geller
Ingredients

  • 2 tablespoons olive oil
  • 2 large red potatoes, scrubbed and thinly sliced (about 1-pound)
  • 1 small onion, peeled and thinly sliced
  • 1 red bell pepper, thinly sliced
  • 1 clove garlic, minced
  • 10 large eggs
  • 2 tablespoons plain soy or almond milk
  • 1/2 teaspoon kosher salt
  • 1/2 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper
  • 1/2 cup shredded or pulled leftover brisket
  • 1/2 non-dairy sour cream
  • 1 cup salsa

    • Chef notes

    This hearty, pretty frittata is just divine served straight from the pan — a great way to up your brunch game.

    Technique tip: Choose the right pan — a well-seasoned cast-iron or heavy-duty oven-proof skillet are ideal. Size-wise, you are looking for about 1-inch per egg, so a 10-egg frittata is perfect in a 10-inch pan.

    Swap option: Non-dairy sour cream and milk keep this recipe kosher.

    Preparation

    1.

    Preheat oven to 400 F.

    2.

    Heat oil over medium heat in a 12-inch, nonstick, ovenproof skillet.

    3.

    Add potatoes and cook 10 minutes or until just tender.

    4.

    Add onions and peppers, cook 5 minutes more, or until onions are translucent.

    5.

    Add garlic and sauté until fragrant, about 1 minute.

    6.

    In a large bowl, beat eggs with non-dairy milk, salt and pepper.

    7.

    Stir in brisket. Pour over potatoes and onions and transfer to preheated oven.

    8.

    Bake at 400 F for 15-18 minutes or until set in the middle.

    9.

    Loosen edges with a spatula and slide out onto a plate.

    10.

    Cut into 8 wedges and serve with non-dairy sour cream and salsa.

    Southwestern Brisket Frittata

    Recipe Tags

    EntertainingComfort FoodEasyKosherPassoverBreakfastBrunch

