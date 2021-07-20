IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Southern Peach Cobbler

COOK TIME
40 mins
PREP TIME
20 mins
SERVINGS
4-6
RATE THIS RECIPE
(0)
Courtesy Romel Bruno
Romel Bruno
Ingredients

  • 6 fresh yellow cling peaches
  • 1/4 cup dark brown sugar
  • 1 teaspoon ground cinnamon
  • 1 tablespoon vanilla extract
  • 1 tablespoon cornstarch
  • 1/2 cup butter, melted
  • 3/4 cup white sugar
  • 1 cup all-purpose flour
  • 1 teaspoon baking powder
  • 1 tablespoon kosher salt

    • Chef notes

    This is a great Southern classic for your summertime dessert rotation. I try to use fresh peaches when they are in season, but this would still be delicious with canned peaches. Throw a scoop of vanilla ice cream on top or even cold whipped cream to really bring this dish together.

    Technique tip: If you want to make this recipe gluten-free, you can swap the all-purpose flour with almond flour. Also, can swap the butter for coconut oil for a dairy-free option.

    Preparation

    1.

    Bring a medium pot of water to a boil. Make two small X-shaped cuts on the bottom of each peach to help the skin peel easily. Set up a medium-sized bowl of ice and water to make an ice bath.

    2.

    When the water comes to a boil, drop peaches in and let boil for about 1 minute. Remove from water and place in the ice bath.

    3.

    Peel the peaches and cut in half, remove the pit and cut into 4 wedges for each half. Place in a baking dish.

    4.

    Mix brown sugar, cinnamon, vanilla and cornstarch in with the peaches and set to the side.

    5.

    Preheat oven to 350 F.

    6.

    In a small bowl, mix the butter, sugar, flour, baking powder and salt until a cookie-dough-like batter forms. Sprinkle the mixture over top of the peaches making sure it's evenly distributed.

    7.

    Place in the oven for about 35 to 40 minutes, until the filling is bubbling and the topping is slightly brown. Let cool for 15 to 20 minutes before serving. 

    Southern Peach Cobbler

