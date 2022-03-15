Chef notes

Entrees with big bold flavors, such as artisanal sausages, burgers and roast dinners, need a side dish that will stand up to those flavors with bold flavors of its own and a great textural difference. With these onion rings, smoked paprika pairs so beautifully (and the combination of those two ingredients actually enhances many dishes) and makes them disappear as fast as I can make them. And while you technically don't need a dipping sauce, a little ranch never hurt anyone!

Technique tip: Keep the oil temp medium-high (around 355 F, if you are using a thermometer). Do not burn the onions: Moderate heat and flipping is key!

Swap option: White or yellow Spanish onions are good substitutes for Vidalia onions, as are Maui and Walla Walla. Cornflake crumbs work well in place of panko.

Special equipment: A mandolin slicer is not necessary but will make both slicing the onion and keeping the slices uniform much easier.