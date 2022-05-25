Chef notes

Smashing cucumbers is a traditional Chinese technique of quickly preparing cucumbers to absorb as much flavor as possible while enhancing the natural fresh, lively sweetness of the cucumber itself. Paired with a vinaigrette made with hot oil, the result is an enticing side dish to any meal.

Technique tip: Smashing cucumbers exaggerates irregular texture which is exciting to eat. Pouring hot oil over aromatics brings out more depth of flavor. Curing the cucumbers in salt and sugar drain out flavorless water and allow cucumbers to better absorb flavors.

Swap option: You can use crushed red pepper flakes instead of gochugaru.