Because buffalo is a leaner protein, the long cooking time, low temperature and rich butter are musts for developing a tender texture. The result is melt-in-your-mouth meat with a hint of smoky flavor that you won't soon forget.

Preparation

1.

Preheat grill to 425 F.

2.

Pat dry roast with a paper towel to remove all moisture. Drizzle olive oil, add salt, garlic and paprika. Generously rub both sides of the roast. You are rubbing the spices into the muscle of the meat. Work it, put your back into it for 5 minutes on both sides.

3.

Grill each side of the roast for 6 minutes. You are building a crust to retain moisture.

4.

Place the grilled meat in slow cooker with the butter on top. Cook on high for 1 hour, then reduce heat to low and cook for 8 to 10 hours.