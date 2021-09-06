This is one of my go-to recipes when I have leftover brisket. I love how the bright, zesty salsa verde complements the smoky brisket. It's a perfect pairing that's impossible not to crave.

Preparation

For the taco seasoning:

Combine all ingredients in a mixing bowl and whisk to combine using a small whisk. Transfer to an airtight container until ready to use.

For the green hatch chile salsa verde:

1.

In a small mixing bowl, whisk together the chicken stock and cornstarch to make a slurry.

2.

Warm a medium-sized saucepot over medium heat with vegetable oil. Once the oil is hot, add in the chopped garlic and cook until aromatic and lightly golden-brown. Stir in the small diced Spanish onions and cook until soft and translucent, about 5 minutes.

3.

Once the onions are soft, stir in the chopped tomatoes, dried oregano, ground cumin, smoked paprika and granulated sugar and cook for 3 to 5 minutes. Stir in the hatch green chiles and kosher salt, then increase your heat to high to bring the mixture to a boil.

4.

Once the mixture comes to a boil, reduce the heat back to medium and whisk in the chicken stock and cornstarch slurry. Bring the pot to a simmer and allow to cook for about 2 minutes, until the sauce has thickened.

5.

Remove from the heat, then transfer the contents of the pot to a nonreactive, food-safe container and allow the mixture to cool completely in the refrigerator.

6.

Once cool, transfer the contents to a blender with the cilantro leaves and lime juice. Blend until smooth, then transfer to a food-safe container and refrigerate until ready to use.

For the tacos:

Place the brisket and the water in a large sauté pan. Bring to a simmer then mix in the taco seasoning. Simmer for 5 minutes or until the meat is hot and the water has evaporated.

Toast the white corn tortillas for 15 seconds to bring out the flavor and make them pliable. Fill the tortillas with desired amounts of meat, and top with onions, cilantro and salsa verde.