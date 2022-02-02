This is probably my favorite recipe in this book. I was so proud of myself for transforming a mundane side dish, braised greens, into a complexly flavored and delicious standout. Inspired by smoor tomatoes and onions — a traditional South African dish eaten as a sauce, relish or side — I caramelize onions, then sauté them with tomato paste. I top slow-braised mustard greens with this mixture and finish it with minced jalapeños and hot-pepper vinegar. Warm, savory and tangy sweet, this dish is everything a side of greens in potlikker should be.

Preparation

For the greens:

To prepare the greens, put about 12 cups of water in a large pot and bring to a boil over high heat. Add the 1 tablespoon of the salt, then add the greens and their stems and cook uncovered until soft, about 5 minutes. Drain well.

Warm the oil in a large sauté pan over medium heat. Add the garlic and the remaining 1/2 teaspoon salt and sauté until the garlic is fragrant, about 3 minutes. Stir in the greens and stock, increase the heat to high and bring to a boil. Decrease the heat to low, cover and simmer until meltingly tender, about 45 minutes.

For the onions:

Meanwhile, prepare the onions. Warm the oil in a separate large sauté pan over medium-low heat. Add the onions and sugar, and sauté until deep golden-brown and quite soft, about 15 minutes. Stir in the tomato paste and water and cook, stirring often, until the onions are thoroughly coated and hot, about 3 minutes.

To serve:

Portion the greens along with some of their liquid into small bowls. Top with the onions, sprinkle with the jalapeño and drizzle some hot pepper vinegar on top.

