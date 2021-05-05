Ingredients
Chef notes
We love this recipe because the marinade packs in all the flavors — whether you marinate for one hour or overnight. The simplicity of this recipe and the access to everyday ingredients makes this one of our top go-to recipes.
Technique tip: The skirt steak should be flipped one time during the cooking process to keep the steak juicy and tender.
Swap option: This marinade compliments any cut of beef such as chuck steak, pork or chicken. For a plant-based option, we recommend marinating portobello mushroom or firm tofu and any vegetarian bouillon.
Preparation
For the steak:1.
In a large bowl, mix garlic, canola oil, soy sauce, chicken bouillon, ginger powder, lime juice, cumin, black pepper, paprika, chile powder and sugar. Add your meat to the marinade. Massage and evenly coat skirt steak.2.
Place in the refrigerator and let marinate for at least 1 hour. Overnight is ideal.3.
Preheat grill pan for 3 minutes on medium heat. Brush grill pan with oil to prevent sticking.4.
Place skirt steak on the grill pan. Cook for approximately 3-4 minutes per side. For a medium steak, the internal temperature should reach 130-135 F.5.
Remove skirt steak from the grill pan. Cover and allow to rest for 5 minutes.
For the Mexican Rice:1.
Heat oil in a medium saucepan over medium heat add rice; sauté until golden. Add garlic and onion and sauté until tender and golden.2.
Add water, tomato sauce and chicken bouillon, and stir all ingredients. Bring to a boil and cover. Continue to cook on low heat for 18 minutes.3.
Remove from heat. Let stand for 5 minutes. Fluff with a fork and serve.
For the Refried Pinto Beans:1.
Over medium heat, add oil, onion and jalapeño. Sauté for 3-4 minutes, stirring occasionally.2.
Add beans and combine all ingredients. Begin to mash beans using a potato masher until you achieve desired consistency.3.
Reduce heat to low and stir for 2 minutes. Salt to taste. Serve refried beans topped with cotija cheese.
To serve:
Warm tortillas on grill pan for 30 seconds on each side.
Fill the tortillas with a generous amount of skirt steak. Top tacos with desired toppings and serve alongside the Mexican rice and refried beans.