Chef notes

We love this recipe because the marinade packs in all the flavors — whether you marinate for one hour or overnight. The simplicity of this recipe and the access to everyday ingredients makes this one of our top go-to recipes.

Technique tip: The skirt steak should be flipped one time during the cooking process to keep the steak juicy and tender.

Swap option: This marinade compliments any cut of beef such as chuck steak, pork or chicken. For a plant-based option, we recommend marinating portobello mushroom or firm tofu and any vegetarian bouillon.