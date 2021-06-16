Chef notes

Because skirt steak is thin, it's an ideal cut for a quick weeknight meal. For a Southwestern-inspired flavor profile, we rubbed the steak with paprika, salt and pepper, and paired it with a simple pinto bean salad. Lime juice brightened up the pinto bean salad, and chipotle in adobo provided subtle spicy and smoky notes. Even better, we found that we preferred both the steak and the pinto bean salad when made a day ahead, as the salt and spices penetrated the meat and kept it juicy, and the flavors of the salad melded overnight.

Technique tip: Be sure to slice the steak thin against the grain or it will be very chewy.